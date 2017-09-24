Halifax Heroes: Project ARC inspires students with human rights theatre

It’s Thursday morning, and a troupe of young performers are stomping and clapping out a high-energy harmonized beat at the Dartmouth Music Centre.

“We have the right to be free,” they chant, “but to really be free we have to choice to accept responsibility!”

These 12 to 18-year-olds are the cast of the human rights theatre company Project ARC – standing for ‘Action. Responsibility. Choice.’ – and as always the rehearsal is taking place under the watchful eye of artistic director Janice Cruddas who, at a break in the action, claps in encouragement before directing a pair of performers to move a couple steps upstage.

Born and raised in Dartmouth, Cruddas had long been involved in both human rights causes and theatre work. She said the idea for Project ARC came to her though following the suicide of a young woman she knew.

“Heather was a poet, she played soccer, she was lovely, but had been bullied through her school life,” said Cruddas. Having been bullied herself in school, Cruddas said what particularly struck her about Heather’s death was she didn’t take her life until after she graduated high school.

“I was watching her mother go through the agony of that, and feeling that I really just wanted to do something, but had no idea as to what,” she said. Then, shortly after, she was doing laundry when it just hit her: “You have to write a play, it has to be about human rights, and it has to tour schools.”

Now seven years later, Project ARC has performed more than 130 shows at elementary and junior high schools around the HRM, as well as the Eastern Shore, South Shore, Annapolis Valley and Cape Breton.

For those shows Project ARC asks that the schools donate at least $200 to charity, with the theatre troupe now having raised more than $21,000 for international non-government organizations such as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders﻿﻿ and Right To Play, as well as local groups like Ecology Action Centre and Phoenix Youth.

Perhaps most important in what Project ARC offers is its message of global awareness and local action and responsibility. While discussing themes including political oppression, and how purchasing choices here can impact the rights of people around the globe, the performances also confront difficult issues youth face here.

“We have a scene that we added after Rehtaeh Parsons’ death,” said Cruddas. It is a mimed scene, which depicts a girl taking out her smartphone, pointing at another girl and laughing with her friends.

“When we’re in front of an audience, you can hear a pin drop during that scene. Everybody knows what’s going on,” said Cruddas. Another youth, realizing what is happening, takes the phone away and then goes to help the girl in need. The message, says Cruddas, is “even if everyone else is making bad choices, you can still keep making good ones.”

Official recognition for Project ARC’s work has come from winning a 2015 Nova Scotia Human Rights award, and a 2016 Lieutenant-Governor’s Respectful Citizenship Award.