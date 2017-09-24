Man dies in Nova Scotia ATV collision
The 29-year-old man died after his ATV flipped in Digby County, police said.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Nova Scotia man has died in an ATV collision this weekend.
At 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, the RCMP responded to a single-vehicle ATV collision in Morganville, Digby County.
Police said the 29-year-old man from Little River died on Morganville Road after the ATV flipped, resulting in the man being fatally injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police say their thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto's Indigenous consultant resigns, files human rights complaint
-
'Glass got thrown around:' North Vancouver road rage altercation caught on video
-
'You're not a cheat': Doctor reacts to Trudeau's 'sinister' tax reform rhetoric
-
Despite travel insurance, Alberta family hit with $80K in medical bills