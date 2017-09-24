News / Halifax

Man dies in Nova Scotia ATV collision

The 29-year-old man died after his ATV flipped in Digby County, police said.

A Nova Scotia man has died in an ATV collision this weekend.

At 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, the RCMP responded to a single-vehicle ATV collision in Morganville, Digby County.

Police said the 29-year-old man from Little River died on Morganville Road after the ATV flipped, resulting in the man being fatally injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say their thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time.

