Man facing slew of charges after flipping stolen car into Halifax military base: police
A 27-year-old man sped through an intersection and flipped the car into the Stadacona Base on Gottingen Street.
A local man is facing charges after police say he flipped a stolen car into a Halifax military base.
At 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to the intersection of Almon and Gottingen streets following reports of a vehicle that had sped through the intersection, hit a fence, gone airborne, then flipped and landed on the Stadacona Base property.
According to a release, police then learned that the car involved in the collision had been stolen by someone known to the vehicle’s owner, after the owner was assaulted in the 6200 block of London Street.
Police say a 27-year-old man is now faces charges of: theft of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm, choking, breaching conditions, dangerous operation and impaired operation of a vehicle, and refusal.
He is being held in custody until provincial court on Monday morning in Halifax.
