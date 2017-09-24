Police make arrest in suspicious death of Nova Scotia man

Police have arrested a 30-year-old in the suspicious death of a man found outside a New Minas home.

According to a RCMP release, police were called to a scene where the body of a deceased man was discovered outside a home on Lockhart Drive Sunday morning at 9:25 a.m.

The man’s death is believed to be suspicious at this time, police said. His name and age have not been released.

RCMP have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the death. No charges have been laid yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

The case is being investigated by the Nova Scotia RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit.