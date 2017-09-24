Woman taken to hospital with gunshot wound: Halifax police

Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in Halifax this weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Duffus Street in Halifax for a weapons call.

Police found an injured woman inside a residence who had suffered a gunshot wound. Paramedics attended the scene, and the woman was taken to the QEII Hospital.

This case is in the early stages of the investigation, police said. Members of the General Investigation Section are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5016.