Fire that leaves a dozen tenants without a home deemed suspicious by police

HALIFAX — Police are investigating a suspicious fire that extensively damaged part of a two-storey apartment building in Dartmouth, leaving about a dozen tenants without a home.

Fire crews responded to the call on Pinecrest Drive around 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

No one was seriously hurt, but some of the residents were treated for smoke inhalation and the building sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Police say the fire appears to be to be suspicious.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing housing, food and clothing to six adult tenants.