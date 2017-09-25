'It has a very serious impact:' Firefighters see rise in drivers blocking Halifax station entrances

In an emergency every second counts, and Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) is urging motorists to not to block the entrances to the city’s fire stations.

“It has a very serious impact on our response,” said deputy fire chief Roy Hollett on Monday.

And while it seems obvious not to park directly in front of fire stations, what Hollett is referring to is the entire street area around the station designated as no-parking.

As recently as Monday morning, the fire station on West Street had received a call to respond to an alarm, but a flatbed in a no-parking zone across the street had prevented the fire department’s aerial truck from making the turn out of the station - thus blocking it in until the driver returned five minutes later to move the vehicle.

“If it was your house on fire, you’d get out of the way really quickly,” said Jeff DeYoung, who had been driving the aerial truck Monday morning. Luckily the situation was not life-threatening – DeYoung said once en route word came that it was a false alarm.

But HRFE personnel have reported a recent increase in vehicles parking precariously close to fire stations, particularly those on West Street, King Street, University Avenue, and Bayer’s Road.

Hollett said HRFE staff will often approach motorists who have left their vehicles outside of fire stations and ask them to move on.

“They will often say, ‘We’ll only be a couple minutes,’” said Hollett, “But what they don’t realize is once the door opens and the truck pulls out, we need to get out right away.”

Given the size of the fire trucks, they require a wide berth to make turns, so vehicles parked anywhere around the fire station can present obstacles.