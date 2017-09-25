Province to help African Nova Scotians get title to land given centuries ago

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it is poised to help black residents who have struggled for decades to gain clear title to land that has been in their families since many arrived as Loyalists in the 1800s.

African Nova Scotian Affairs Minister Tony Ince issued a brief statement today saying an announcement for "new supports" will be made Wednesday in Cherry Brook, a predominantly African Canadian community east of Halifax.

The Nova Scotia government provided land to black and white Loyalists, but the Crown didn't provide land titles for black settlers, creating long-standing confusion over ownership in 13 predominantly black communities.

The province's announcement came the same day an expert panel presented a report on anti-black racism in Canada to the UN Human Rights Council, saying the specific challenges that have faced African Nova Scotians were worthy of note.

The UN experts said they were particularly concerned with the province's failure to implement the Land Titles Clarification Act in 1963, which would have helped people of African descent get title to the land on which they lived.