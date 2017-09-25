Two Halifax-area collisions see man thrown from car, other driving impaired

Two Halifax-area collisions this Saturday left a man in hospital with serious injuries after being thrown from a truck, and another is being suspended after driving impaired.

According to a Halifax RCMP release, just before 11 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 224 in Upper Musquodoboit.

Police determined that a 33-year-old man was driving eastbound when his 2003 Toyota Tacoma truck crossed into the opposite lane and entered the ditch, where it struck a culvert and rolled over. The driver, and only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in a brook.

The man was taken to the QEII Hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing.

Also shortly after 4:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Peggy’s Cove Road in French Village.

Police said a 2012 Ford F150 left the road and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 64-year-old man, was not hurt.

The investigation determined that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, and the driver was issued a seven-day driving suspension.