UN report cites 'serious concerns,' progress, around treatment of African Nova Scotians

While Nova Scotia has made some progress toward righting social wrongs, the United Nations says there are still “serious concerns regarding ongoing systemic discrimination faced by people of African descent.”

The UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent presented the findings of its mission to Canada in a report to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday. The report is based on a four-city Canadian tour in October 2016, which took the committee to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax.

“What was important was that the UN working group met with a coalition of community leaders from African Nova Scotia communities,” Christine Hanson, CEO of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission said in an interview. “A lot of information that they provided, in terms of their own experiences, factored very heavily into the report.”

Among the positive steps the UN noted is the restorative inquiry for the Nova Scotia Home for Coloured Children – which Hanson describes as “a model for other parts of Canada.” While among the working group’s concerns were the continued use of racial profiling by law enforcement – particularly in the use of so-called ‘street checks’ – and by commercial businesses and elsewhere.

The UN also expressed concerns over the lack of implementation of the Land Title Clarification Act, “which is intended to resolve land claims that in some cases date back hundreds of years to the Black loyalists,” said Hanson. She added, however, that the province is expected to address that issue Wednesday.

While the working group cited general concerns regarding socio-economic indicators and education statistics, Hanson said the committee was hampered by the general lack of disaggregated data along racial and ethnic lines. The committee thus recommended that such be collected, “so that they could better understand the situation of the African Canadian community and also to track improvements in their situation,” said Hanson.