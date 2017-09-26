Bus routes will roll out 'much smoother' next year: Halifax school chair

After weeks of frustrated emails from parents around bus issues, the chair of the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) said plans are in place to make sure next year goes “much smoother.”

Although it always takes a couple weeks for the company behind bussing, Stock Transportation, to shake out any routing issues, chair Dave Wright said things like new dismissal times in elementary, and a reduction in courtesy bussing understandably led to a huge spike in parent complaints.

HRSB rules state elementary kids must be bussed if they live more than 2.4 kilometres from a school, and 3.6 kilometres for older students, but the policy does allow for courtesy busing when possible.

“What’s new is that Stock has actually done a reasonably good job at making their system more efficient,” Wright said Monday.

“There’s no policy change that’s caused this … we haven’t reduced our walking distance or anything like that, just the implementation is more closely followed this year than it has been.”

A main point of contention for parents this month was on top of any bus stop or route issues they had, Stock was taking weeks to call back -if they did at all, Wright said.

He said HRSB staff are aware of the issue, and working with Stock to make sure they fulfull their contract and contact those parents who still have concerns.

In an emailed statement, Stock said this school year came with an “influx in enrollment, with new students enrolling every day. We are taking this influx into account, updating routes and monitoring them to ensure that they are efficient. We will continue to monitor the routes and adjust where needed.”

They said anyone with concerns and requests should use the portal http://stockhalifax.ca/request.

Stock does seem to be making headway on the calls, Wright said, since the emails in his own inbox have gone down recently.