Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar

The province’s police watchdog has laid an assault charge against a Halifax officer who allegedly used excessive force when arresting a man outside a bar this spring.

On May 4, SIRT began an investigation after a man complained that a Halifax Regional Police officer had deleted video from his cell phone. The man said the video was of his friend being arrested outside Cheers Bar and Grill on Grafton Street on April 27.

While that investigation around the video ended without charges being laid, SIRT said they did become aware of “additional information” relevant to the actual arrest.

It was determined that the circumstances around that arrest “raised issues which were of a significant public interest,” the release said, so on June 5 SIRT took over the investigation.

That investigation was completed on Sept.7, and on Tuesday SiRT laid an assault charge against 47-year-old Const. Derek Fish of the Halifax Regional Police.

Fish is set to appear at Halifax provincial court on Nov. 2.