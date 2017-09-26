Slow progress: It could soon be easier to get speed bumps on Halifax residential streets

A staff report going to HRM’s transportation standing committee is recommending regional council change its qualifying criteria to install traffic calming measures on residential streets.

Under the current policy, a majority of 50 per cent of mailed ballots plus one must be returned to ask if residents want traffic calming measures or not. In June, regional councillors asked for a staff report to review the existing criteria.

That report goes to the standing committee on Thursday.

“With snail mail, direct marketing people were excited if they had a five to 10 per cent return rate back in the day,” explained Coun. Tim Outhit, committee chairman.

“For us to think we’re going to get 50 to 100 per cent responding to something that comes in the mail? I think that’s a little over optimistic.”

The staff report is recommending the criteria change so that 50 per cent of the returned ballots plus one is enough. If there's less than a 50 per cent poll response rate, the street isn't eligible for consideration for another five years.

“It’s important because it’s a very common complaint that councillors receive, speeding on neighbourhood streets,” Outhit said.

“A week doesn’t go by where I don’t get a request to put a speed box or radar unit up on a street, and the police are stretched thin trying to respond to all these.”

The staff report also includes a list of 11 streets where the need for traffic calming measures were identified and residents were polled.

Of those, eight failed to receive 50 per cent of the required number of ballots. Under the staff recommendations, those streets will be polled again using the new criteria.

“In these cases we have proven there’s a problem and it’s time for us to do something about it. It’s not fair just to keep telling the police to do more radar, you have to set priorities,” Outhit said.

“What is worse, five miles an hour over the speed limit on a residential street or people doing 30 km/h over the speed limit on the Magazine Hill or on Dartmouth Road or Hammonds Plains Road?”

Outhit said he expects when the report goes to regional council, it will pass.

“You can ignore a stop sign. But if the street is narrowed, if there’s a chicane, if there’s a speed bump, you cannot ignore it,” he said.

“That will solve the problem and let the police go concentrate on the areas where there is significant speeding and where there aren’t traffic calming measures. It’s just such a positive thing that happens all over the country and we’ve been lagging behind.”

Outhit cautioned that not every residential street will meet the criteria to qualify for traffic calming measures.

He said there’s a list of about 40 residential streets throughout HRM that currently meet the qualifying criteria.

“People who think that this is going to make their commute downtown longer because they’re going to have to drive slower all the way from their house to their office it’s not true,” Outhit said.