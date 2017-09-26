The Halifax Community Choice Awards want your picks for 2017

Halifax is packed with great businesses and each Haligonian has that favourite go-to place, whether it's a hairstylist where the conversation is great, an auto repair shop that gives you the straight goods and exceptional service or a simple, cozy place to grab a great coffee.

We’re asking you to share those places with others now. After all, they deserve some recognition. That’s why Metro is introducing for the first time this year the Halifax Community Choice Awards.

“We are launching the Community Choice program in the municipality to allow Haligonians to speak to each other find hidden games,” said Dianne Curran, Metro Halifax’s sales manager. “I can’t wait to see the results.”

You can participate through our very own Metro Halifax Community Choice Awards online portal. It allows you to tell us about amazing Halifax businesses and then let the community vote them to the top. There's nothing better than word of mouth to help give a boost to some of your favorite Halifax businesses.

The Metro Community Choice Awards covers 67 categories, so readers will not only see Halifax companies in the spotlight, but great recommendations are at their fingertips if they're looking for something in particular to suit their needs.