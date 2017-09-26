The Halifax Community Choice Awards want your picks for 2017
After thousands of 2016 nominations and even more votes for your Halifax favourites, Halifax Community Choice Awards is ready to roll for 2017.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax is packed with great businesses and each Haligonian has that favourite go-to place, whether it's a hairstylist where the conversation is great, an auto repair shop that gives you the straight goods and exceptional service or a simple, cozy place to grab a great coffee.
We’re asking you to share those places with others now. After all, they deserve some recognition. That’s why Metro is introducing for the first time this year the Halifax Community Choice Awards.
“We are launching the Community Choice program in the municipality to allow Haligonians to speak to each other find hidden games,” said Dianne Curran, Metro Halifax’s sales manager. “I can’t wait to see the results.”
You can participate through our very own Metro Halifax Community Choice Awards online portal. It allows you to tell us about amazing Halifax businesses and then let the community vote them to the top. There's nothing better than word of mouth to help give a boost to some of your favorite Halifax businesses.
The Metro Community Choice Awards covers 67 categories, so readers will not only see Halifax companies in the spotlight, but great recommendations are at their fingertips if they're looking for something in particular to suit their needs.
Have your say here! Metro will bring you the results of our reader-driven awards in the nomination special editions scheduled October 10 and the Winners section scheduled December 19.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young New Brunswick couple recover possessions after stolen U-Haul found in Surrey
-
Sidney Crosby backing White House visit from President Donald Trump: 'I support it'
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'
-