Man charged with uttering threats at Indigenous fishermen in Nova Scotia

Police have charged one man and are looking for a second person in relation to threats being made against Indigenous fishermen off southwestern Nova Scotian.

A 36-year-old from Clyde River was arrested on Friday and is facing two counts of uttering threats. Another man, who police haven’t located, is facing the same set of charges.

“The RCMP 's role in a situation such as this is to keep the peace, while keeping in mind that everyone has the right to freedom of expression by publicly voicing their opinion in a peaceful and lawful manner,” Supt. Bruce Stuart, acting Southwest Nova District Policing Officer, says in a statement. “We take allegations of threats seriously and following a thorough investigation, charges are being laid.”