No more delays?

The many delays plaguing Halifax’s new Convention Centre may be at an end.

Joe Ramia, the developer behind the major downtown Nova Centre project, said the Convention Centre section is on track to open this December.

“It’s well along. All the walls and flooring and carpet and all that is happening, so yes we’ll be in good shape for December,” Ramia told reporters Wednesday after the announcement that Rogers will handle internet as well as naming rights in Rogers Plaza.

The Convention Centre was originally supposed to be completed by January 2016, but that date soon became September 2016, then January 2017, then spring of 2017. Last fall, Trade Centre Limited (TCL) confirmed that date would also not be reached, and the December 2017 date was set.

At the time of last fall’s delay, 22 national and international events were impacted and the offer was made to move into the World Trade and Convention Centre, or re-scheduled for a future year.

According to the Convention Centre website, about 74 national and international events with more than 54,000 visitors have been booked, including the national Liberal and Conservative conventions and Canadian Brewing Awards for 2018.

Ramia said tenants BMO and Grant Thornton should also be moved into the office tower by December. Retail space is expect to be finished in the spring of 2018, and the Rogers Plaza will take “a little bit longer.”