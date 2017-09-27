'Public has a right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights in Nova Centre: Halifax prof

A Halifax business professor says the public “has a right to know” how much Rogers paid for naming rights to the Nova Centre’s outdoor plaza, once part of a public street.

Nova Centre developer Joe Ramia announced Wednesday that the open space that was once part of Grafton Street will be known as Rogers Plaza, and used for community events and festivals.

“It’s surprising to see this but at the same time if (Rogers) comes to the table with some money, any developer ... would certainly say let’s chat,” NSCC business professor Ed McHugh said in an interview.

“The street’s gone, and now this … it’s a double whammy at once, that’s a lot of change for people who don’t like to see corporations do these kinds of things.”

Ramia told reporters since Rogers is private, and he bought the street a few years ago for the Nova Centre project, there’s no reason to disclose details around the naming rights.

When asked about the public's right to know, Ramia said “there isn’t really a public stake in this” besides the Convention Centre having a lease for 25 years (a building that was cost-shared between three levels of government), and “it is all private money that is in this development.”

Mayor Mike Savage told reporters Wednesday he’s “very comfortable” with the deal, which shows a synergy between private and public interests, and financial details are between Rogers and the developer.

However, McHugh said he doesn’t see the “big deal” around releasing the numbers, since private companies do comment on these deals - like Scotiabank recently releasing the $800-million price tag they paid for naming rights to Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

“I think the public has a right to know what that number is, especially because of the high profile that this building has been and will be for the next 20, 30, 40 years,” McHugh said.

The move follows a recent surge of local corporate branding including Scotiabank Centre, Emera Oval, BMO Centre and more in HRM, and McHugh said he believes the Rogers Plaza doesn’t cross an ethical line there should be “a limit somewhere” to avoid outlandish situations like a Microsoft City Hall.