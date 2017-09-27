Robocalls for education: Halifax-area parents get call asking them to help find teachers

The mother of a Cole Harbour District High School student said she’s upset parents are being asked to help recruit teachers for positions the school hasn’t been able to fill.

Earlier this week, Heather Corkum received a robo-call from the school intended for parents and guardians advising about a curriculum night and the need for teachers.

Corkum shared the voicemail recording with the provincial NDP, who gave it to media via a news release on Wednesday.

“As you may be aware we are still without a number of qualified teachers. Band and drama at all levels are among the main areas affected at this time,” part of the voice message recording stated.

“Feel free to communicate to those you know who are band or drama teachers in other areas of the province and country and let them know the positions are again posted on the HRSB website for qualified applicants. We hope to have this issue resolved as quickly as possible so everyone is on track.”

Corkum said in the release that it was “unacceptable” her son and his classmates were starting the school year without permanent teachers. She believes it is tied to the Liberal government’s treatment of teachers over the past year.

“I know how hard teachers and principals work to get the year started right and I’m not surprised that it’s becoming more difficult to recruit teachers with how Stephen McNeil has treated them over the last year.”

Halifax Regional School Board spokesperson Doug Hadley said the position was originally for one full time teacher to teach English, drama and music.

He said finding someone qualified in all three subject areas proved challenging, so it was broken up into two positions. They’re now looking for a music teacher for a one-third position and an English and drama teacher for a two-thirds position.

“Kudos to Cole Harbour High for looking to do that,” he said of the robo-call.