Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic

Halifax Regional Police says a woman is now facing charges including dangerous driving and assault with a weapon.

A woman is facing charges following a bizarre incident that included a collision on the bicentennial highway during rush-hour traffic.

Halifax Regional Police say around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday a man and woman known to each other got into a verbal argument in the area of Larry Uteck Boulevard.

Police say the man left in his vehicle, and was followed by the woman in her vehicle.

“She followed him onto the 102 Highway in the area of Exit 4C where she struck his vehicle with hers forcing him off the highway,” a police statement says.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The woman then went home and police arrested her.

The 32-year-old accused, due in court on Thursday, is charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, mischief and breach of probation.

