'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict

Well, it’s official. Ikea Halifax (technically in Dartmouth, yeah, yeah, we know) has opened.

You’ve probably heard about people who lined up at 5 a.m. to get in; I am definitely not one of them. There is no meatball good enough to get me out of bed that early. I’ll be waiting a few weeks until the hype dies down, and I can find a place to park within a four-kilometre radius.

If you’ve never visited an Ikea before, you may be feeling a little anxious. Maybe you’re wondering why in the world people would put themselves through the torture of walking through a store the size of four football fields. (It’s really that big, wear your FitBit.) But trust me: I was lucky enough to attend the September 25 media preview event, and you’re definitely going to want to check this place out.

I’ve been a little bit of an Ikea addict for a while. I’ve been known to take a cab there directly from the airport and shop while pulling my suitcase behind me. And I may have once snuck some wall rails into my husband’s carry-on bag since they didn’t fit in mine. It was fine until he tried to get through security with a bag full of metal bars that he didn’t know were there. Sorry about putting you on the no-fly list, honey!

So before you pack up the family and head over to the land of un-assembled goods, I have a few expert tips for your first visit.

1. Take advantage of the babysitting – It’s not that I don’t love shopping with my kids… Okay, it’s exactly that. I don’t love shopping with my kids. Luckily Ikea comes equipped with an amazing playroom where I can drop the little angels off. This gives me some time to shop for spotless white sofas that I can’t actually purchase because of said little angels and their penchant for eating cheesies.

2. Bring tissues – You ARE going to cry. You’re going to wait in long lines, you’re going to get lost, and you’re going to be confused. The Swedish terminology will make your head spin, and a few of those stuffed children’s toys will revisit you in your nightmares. But you can do this. Take a break, sit on an incredibly comfortable sofa and relax. I’ve heard some people even bring a flask in their purse. Not me, of course, but a friend. Yeah, a friend.

3. Stay out of the kitchen design centre. The staggering amount of cupboard doors, faucets, and hardware will overwhelm you. This area is not for amateurs. Put your head down, follow the arrows on the floor and GET OUT. You cannot impulse-buy an entire kitchen. Trust me, I’ve tried.

4. Hit the cafeteria – This is no Wal-Mart McDonalds. The meatballs are divine, the kid meals are super-affordable, and you can grab a personal-sized bottle of wine to wash away the stress you experienced when you walked through the kitchen department. Stay here for a while. Breathe. Try not to think about how disgusting and unstylish your home is compared to everything that you just saw.