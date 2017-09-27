Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
The RCMP say the person driving the lawn mower didn't see the child.
A young boy is in a Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a ride-on lawn mower.
The RCMP say the accident happened on Thompson Road in the community of Waterville on Tuesday evning.
The child struck was a 3-year-old boy and he was taken immediately by paramedics to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.
“The operator of the lawn mower was mowing the lawn and did not see the child,” a police statement reads.
No other information has been provided.
