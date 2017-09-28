Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Dartmouth earlier this month.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Kabayan Food Mart located at 172 Wyse Rd.

A man had entered the store and asked the employee if he could use the washroom in the back of the store.

When the man returned to the front of the store, he went behind the counter with a knife and demanded money.

He grabbed the cash register and was last seen leaving on foot heading towards Green Road. The employee was not injured and the cash register was located behind the store.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6’ tall. He has a medium build, grey hair and facial scruff. He was wearing a blue Helly Hansen jacket with orange trim, beige pants with paint stains, brown boots or shoes and a baseball hat. He was also carrying a multi-coloured backpack.