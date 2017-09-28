How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time

New data from Halifax Transit shows exactly which bus routes are most likely to pick you up on time.

For the first time Thursday, Transportation Standing Committee saw “On time Performance” numbers included in Halifax Transit's Performance Measures Report for the first quarter of 2017/18.

The report said this data show the percentage of observed stop arrivals between one minute early and three minutes late.

Industry targets for On Time Performance range between 85 and 90 per cent, the report said, while Halifax’s overall performance was 77 per cent.

Looking at weekday numbers for all day service, Route 20 (Herring Cove) is the worst, sitting at 59 per cent. Route 17 is next at (64 per cent), the 14 (65 per cent), and the 1 (67 per cent).

When it comes to peak times most routes drop somewhat, but the 20 stays as the worst performer at 49 per cent - meaning roughly half of its buses won’t be on time in rush hour.

The routes most likely to be on time are Route 56 (Dartmouth Crossing), 83 (Springfield) and 88 (Bedford Commons) - all tied at 96 per cent.

Other top routes are the 58 (95 per cent), 57 (94 per cent), the 89 (93 per cent) and the 63 (90 per cent).