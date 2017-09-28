Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd

The numbers don’t lie – Halifax loves its Ikea.

The company has released to Metro the number of people who showed up to the Dartmouth Crossing location on Wednesday, and says it was "more than 10,000 people."

“We are thrilled with the result of opening day,” said Ikea Canada spokeswoman Stephanie Harnett in an email, after Metro made the request. “We are incredibly happy.”

There was a great deal of buzz for the opening day on Wednesday. It included hundreds of people outside before the store actually opened at 9 a.m.