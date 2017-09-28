Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
The company says they are thrilled with how many people showed up to its new Dartmouth Crossing location.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The numbers don’t lie – Halifax loves its Ikea.
The company has released to Metro the number of people who showed up to the Dartmouth Crossing location on Wednesday, and says it was "more than 10,000 people."
“We are thrilled with the result of opening day,” said Ikea Canada spokeswoman Stephanie Harnett in an email, after Metro made the request. “We are incredibly happy.”
There was a great deal of buzz for the opening day on Wednesday. It included hundreds of people outside before the store actually opened at 9 a.m.
It was even so busy at one point the store hit its capacity of 4,000 people at once, and had to stop letting people in.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Playboy's Hefner, who revved up sexual revolution, dies at 91
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day