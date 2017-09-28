Shot fired into N.S. home where child, parents sleeping: Police

Police say a shot was fired into a rural Nova Scotia home where a young child and parents were sleeping.

According to a RCMP release, a shot was fired into the living room of a home in Westport, Digby County around midnight on Wednesday.

A man, woman, and small child were home at the time, police said, but no one was hurt in the incident.

The home is on Second Street in Westport, which is on Brier Island. Police say the home is in a rural area and not visible to neighbours.

Police do not believe this was a random act.