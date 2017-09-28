Special weather statement for Halifax, prepare for heavy rain and thunder showers
Scattered thunder showers and 20 to more than 50 mm of rain is forecast for most of the province on Thursday.
Grab your umbrellas.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Halifax, forecasting heavy rain and scattered thunder showers.
Special weather statements and warnings are in effect for all of Nova Scotia with the exception of Cumberland County.
The weather agency said a very warm, humid air mass ahead of a cold front will bring rain, at times heavy, and scattered thunder showers to the province.
Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are forecast for much of Nova Scotia.
Some areas could receive rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm. This is more likely if moisture “well ahead of Hurricane Maria” is drawn into the cold front.
Environment Canada said rainfall rates could be very high over some areas, causing pooling of water on roadways and other surfaces. As always, residents are advised to watch for updates.
The temperature in Halifax is expected to be about 22 C Thursday, but with the humidex it’ll feel more like 31 C.