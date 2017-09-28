Special weather statement for Halifax, prepare for heavy rain and thunder showers

Grab your umbrellas.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Halifax, forecasting heavy rain and scattered thunder showers.

Special weather statements and warnings are in effect for all of Nova Scotia with the exception of Cumberland County.

The weather agency said a very warm, humid air mass ahead of a cold front will bring rain, at times heavy, and scattered thunder showers to the province.

Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are forecast for much of Nova Scotia.

Some areas could receive rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm. This is more likely if moisture “well ahead of Hurricane Maria” is drawn into the cold front.