Swastika spray-painted on sidewalk in busy Halifax shopping district

HALIFAX — Police say vandals spray-painted a swastika on a downtown Halifax sidewalk.

Halifax police spokeswoman Dianne Penfound says the offensive graffiti at the entrance to the Halifax Public Gardens was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

She says police went to the scene, in the busy Spring Garden Road shopping district, and contacted the municipality to have it removed.

A spokesman for the city says a clean-up crew was dispatched and the graffiti was completely removed about an hour after it was reported.