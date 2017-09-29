Halifax Mooseheads announce new training facility, to include players lounge, video room

The Halifax Mooseheads have announced the home for a new training facility.

The team says they will be using full-time the new Dartmouth 4-Pad as its home for team practices and eventually its offices for team staff.

“Our players will spend less time commuting and more time practicing, training and studying thanks to our custom-built space, which is in close proximity to where most of our players live and attend school,” Mooseheads majority owner Bobby Smith said in a statement released on Friday.

“This truly represents a new era for the Halifax Mooseheads.”

The team noted they can also hold future training camps at the site. The facility will eventually have a private locker room that includes a gym, players lounge, and a video room with theatre seating. That work is expected to be completed this fall.