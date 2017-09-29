Halifax police ruled death of young man a homicide, identify victim

The death of a 20-year-old man this month has been deemed a homicide.

On Sept. 17, Halifax Regional Police were called to 36 Montgomery Court around 1:40 a.m. about an injured man. Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where he later died.

Two people were questioned and later released in relation to what was called then a sudden-death investigation.

An autopsy was conducted but more in-depth testing was needed to determine the exact cause of death, police announced then.

On Friday, police issued an update to say that that the Medical Examiner has now ruled the death a homicide. Police have also identified the victim as 20-year-old Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi of Halifax.

A 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, the two arrested on Sept. 17, along with a 52-year-old Ontario woman, were questioned by investigators on Thursday.

“None of these individuals have been charged in relation to this incident and the investigation, led by the Homicide Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, is ongoing,” a police statement says. “This is not a random act and police are not seeking additional persons of interest in this matter.”

In an interview, Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound wouldn't say what the cause of death was, but noted the three people who came in for questioning Thursday all left the same day.