Nova Scotia woman hits lottery jackpot while waiting in drive-thru line for coffee

It seems only fitting in Nova Scotia that someone would scratch a big lottery win while waiting in a drive-thru line for a coffee.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says that is what happened recently to Charlina MacLeod, who scratched a Set for Life ticket while she was waiting in a drive-thru near her home in Alder Point.

When the three matching symbols appeared, the Cape Bretoner was a winner.

“I went ahead and ordered,” the woman said in a statement about the coffee she was buying for her son. “I couldn’t exactly get out of line.”

MacLeod hid the ticket in her dishwasher until she could make it to Moncton and the Atlantic Lottery’s head office. She chose the lump-sum payment of $675,000 over $1,000 a week for 25 years at a celebration on Saturday in North Sydney.

MacLeod has been widowed for five months now and would always dream of winning the lottery with her husband.

“He used to say ‘we don’t have to win a million; just enough to take care of us’,” she says in the statement. “And that’s what we won. There’s nothing I need but it’s a stress off of me and now I can help my family.”