Teenager flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax following serious crash

A teenager has been flown by LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII hospital in Halifax after a serious crash in the province.

The RCMP say on Friday around 11 p.m., there were was collision between a car and a parked SUV on Central Street in Chester.

Two passengers were taken to South Shore Regional Hospital, with an 18-year-old Chester Basin man later taken to the QEII due to the seriousness of his injuries.