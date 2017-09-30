Woman denied damages in bid to replace dog

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia adjudicator has dismissed a woman's small claims court case stemming from the death of her dog after a fight with a German shepherd.

In a written decision released this week, Augustus Richardson dismissed Tammy Nickerson's claim seeking $1,800 to replace her Yorkshire terrier, Twig.

Twig had to be put down as a result of injuries suffered in the fight.

Nickerson also sought $100 in pain and suffering along with $200 in costs from her neighbours following the altercation between their two pets in July near their Halifax apartment building.