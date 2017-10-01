Halifax Heroes: Meet a young woman using words to help people with mental health

Hannah Canning almost died from an accidental drug overdose this past summer after struggling with the aftermath of a sexual assault more than a year ago.

Like everything else that has happened in her relatively short life, she’s open and willing to talk about it if her experiences can in some way help others.

The 19-year-old Halifax resident was diagnosed with anxiety and depression at the age of 12, then bipolar disorder when she was 16.

“My mom had cancer when I was 14. That set me back a lot too. I dropped out of school to help take care of her because she was really, really sick. We didn’t think she’d live but a miracle happened,” Canning recalled.

“After she got better I tried to go back to school but I was still being bullied and I was really depressed. So I started doing online schooling and am now finishing working on that.”

The former Miss Teen Halifax has become a passionate advocate for raising awareness about mental health and reducing its stigma.

For the past four years she has volunteered with Defeat Depression and lends a hand at various other mental health-related events and functions.

She first publicly spoke about her mental illness when she was 16, shortly after becoming Miss Teen Halifax.

“I’d always wanted to speak out about mental health but never was able to really get myself to do it. I was really nervous,” she said about her first public speaking event.

“I couldn’t even speak in front of my class and I felt like the whole time I was speaking I was stuttering. I thought ‘People will think this is no good.’ But it turned out to be a pretty good success and it got attention that led to me getting involved with more things.”

This is Mental Illness Awareness Week in Canada, and Canning is volunteering with the Rock for Mental Health event on Saturday and the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia’s Festival of Hope.

“Hannah is very kind, intelligent person I met through her volunteer work at Defeat Depression. She told her story publicly and it moved so many people, someone who’s 16 and Miss Teen Halifax,” said mental health advocate Susan Kilbride-Roper.

“You’d think they have it going on and would perhaps not be touched by this so young. But it happens. Quite a bit actually. Hannah spends a lot of time thinking about how she can better the world. I think voices like hers an important key to making changes in the system.”

Canning hopes to continue speaking about her life experiences. Her future aspirations include social work or addictions counselling.

“People come up to me crying saying how inspirational my story is. There is so much that I have gone through as a child and a teen and now as an adult,” she said.

“Before the overdose I used to be so mad at God for giving me this life. After the overdose it completely changed my outlook. I wouldn’t change anything that has happened to me because it has made me as a person.”

During her first public speech, a phrase popped into her head that she’s used ever since.

“You’re not alone. You’ll never be alone. There’s always someone out there just like you,” she said.

“That got me through rough times. I want to help. We all need to help end the stigma.”

