Halifax Mooseheads shut out Islanders

After missing the final months of last season with an injury, Halifax Mooseheads goalie Blade Mann-Dixon made the most of his first start on home ice this season.

“This was my first game on Scotia Centre for six or seven months, so it’s huge to get the win,” said Mann-Dixon who made 31 saves in front of 5,348 fans in a 3-0 win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Sunday,

“And the shutout was just icing on top.”

The 20-year-old is in his second season with the team, after coming over from the Charlottetown Islanders during the trade period last winter.

“I’ve been around for a while. I’m bringing leadership to the team, trying to give the boys a chance to win every night,” Mann-Dixon said.

That leadership was on display Sunday when a scrum broke out in the crease near the end of the game and the goalie helped out teammate Brett Crossley.

"I saw Crossley there, he didn't really get a chance to stick up for himself so I figured I'd step in," Mann-Dixon said.

Sophomore centre Raphaël Lavoie opened the scoring in the first period and later had an assist on centre Joel Bishop’s power-play goal.

The goal continued Halifax’s trend of success with special teams. Of Halifax’s 17 goals this season, seven have come on the power play. The penalty kill unit was a perfect four-for-four against Charlottetown and has allowed two goals in 25 shorthanded situations this season. Entering the game Charlottetown had not allowed a power-play goal.

"For sure it's the consistency. We're staying in the structure, we're following the plans of the coach that are given in the room when we do video, that's why we have so much success,” said Lavoie.

Overage forward Connor Moynihan was suspended after a retaliatory hit on Acadie-Bathurst forward Antoine Morand Saturday night. Morand was also suspended for two games stemming from the same play when he hit Max Fortier in the head in Halifax’s 4-3 win on Saturday night.

The last-minute suspension meant rookie Xavier Parent was bumped to the top line with Fortier and Benoit-Olivier Groulx. The small and speedy forward showed flashes of brilliance throughout the weekend, including a tape-to-tape pass to Bishop on a goal that was offside and disallowed. Groulx had an empty-net goal to seal the win.