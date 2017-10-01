'Targeted and they feel it:' Dartmouth teens get stark education on sex trade

The realities of the sex trade and human trafficking were brought to life for a group of youth at the North Dartmouth site of the Boys & Girls Club last week.

They were there to hear firsthand from Jade Brooks, a former Halifax resident who recently released her first book, The Teen Sex Trade: My Story.

Her story starts in Halifax, where a relationship with an abusive boyfriend led to her becoming a human trafficking victim.

Brooks, 25, is an outspoken advocate against human trafficking who now lives in Calgary. She returned to Halifax for a few days last week to promote her book.

On Wednesday night, she stopped by the Boys & Girls Club to share free copies and a chat with a group of primarily 12 and 13 year-old boys and girls.

“I met this guy and we were in a so-called relationship…I thought he was my boyfriend over the course of two years and I met him when I was in grade 10… The relationship went bad really quickly,” she told the group.

“He started being very abusive towards me, putting his hands on me. It’s so crazy talking to you guys because you guys feel so young, but this conversation is so important and I haven’t spoken to youth in such a long while. This is where it starts. I want you guys to understand what this is.”

Her young audience listened as openly discussed her past and advised about healthy relationships free from physical and verbal abuse. She also urged them to always trust their gut instincts and spoke about tactics pimps typically use to isolate and control their victims.

She told the young women no matter what they might hear, “dancing” in strip clubs in cities like Montreal and Toronto isn’t the glamorous lifestyle some traffickers might try to sell them into believing.

“It is never just dancing. It’s not this glamorous lifestyle where you get your nails done and get your hair done all the time and walk around looking pretty and buying whatever you want,” Brooks said.

“This is something that really takes a toll on you, and I never want that to happen to any of you guys.”

Shianne Gordon, a youth engagement worker at the North Dartmouth Boys & Girls Club, invited Brooks to speak soon after hearing the book was ready to hit the shelves.

“I know the dynamics, the street politics of what’s going on in these neighbourhoods,” Gordon said.

“Out of all the things that I deal with this is probably the most off-the-books…This is something that should be addressed at every school and I don’t think it should be high schools, it should be junior highs.”

She said all the young people who sat around the table with Brooks already know about the sex trade because “it’s out there.”

“I know there are young girls that come to this Boys & Girls Club that are targeted and they feel it. They know that the older guys are watching them already,” Gordon said.

“I want them to know that there are people out there brave enough to say I’ve done it but it was in the past and it was the wrong decision and it could’ve ruined my life or it could’ve killed me. I need them to know there are consequences to this lifestyle and that they’re really real.”

Gordon hopes that Brooks’ book leads to more open discussion about a topic that impacts many locally.

“We hear about drugs and we see what they do to the people that use them and who sell them. But you never hear the consequences of prostitution. Nobody wants to talk about it and that’s something that we have to break because it’s so common,” Gordon said.