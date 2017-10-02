Carpool only? Traffic woes have Halifax councillor looking to high occupancy vehicle lanes

Ongoing traffic congestion throughout HRM has one regional councillor wanting to identify roadways that might benefit from high occupancy vehicle lanes.



Also known as HOV lanes, they are meant to encourage carpooling and are intended for use only by drivers whose vehicles include at least one passenger.



Coun. Richard Zurawski is asking regional council to consider requesting a staff report looking at which HRM routes might benefit from HOV lanes.



He would also like to see them quickly implemented once they’re identified.



“We do have a mobility plan coming out and certainly that’ll probably include HOV lanes and things like that, but we need something in the short term and we need to figure out our summer months,” Zurawski said, noting the combination of tourists and construction tends to create chaos especially during the summer.



“When you take a look at the car traffic, what we have are a lot of folks in single cars on their way to work, but it’s one occupant in a car and that takes up a lot of space and that contributes to traffic. Then when you’ve got construction, that causes even greater bottlenecks.”



Zurawski’s motion notes the HOV lanes would also be used by electric and hybrid cars, cabs and public transport vehicles.



“What we want to do is figure out ways to encourage people to start carpooling and I think HOV lanes would be a wonderful way of doing that,” he said.



“If people know that they can get to work a little bit shorter with high occupancy vehicles, with two or more people in a car, then we would cut down on the amount of traffic.”



Zurawski said policing HOV lanes would be a bylaw enforcement issue, and that there will always be that “two per cent “ who don’t like to abide by the rules.



“I’m looking at the 98 per cent who want to get to where they’re going without having to spend a whole lot of time in their cars and the encouragement of having more than one occupant in a car is attractive on so many levels,” he said.



“One is it reduces fuel consumption. Number two, it takes the number of cars down, it reduces pollution, and of course reduces congestion.”



Zurawski said he’d like next summer to be much better traffic-wise than the one that just passed.



“We will always have construction and we always will have tourists, but I think that we can be smart about things and begin to plan for the future,” he said.