Ceremony held in Halifax for send-off of large monument headed for Passchendaele

HALIFAX — A ceremonial send-off was held today for a large, commemorative monument that will soon be shipped from Halifax to Belgium, where it will pay tribute to Canadian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Passchendaele a century ago.

The one-tonne monument, made from steel, is called Canada Gate.

The twin arches, which stand about four metres high, will be installed near Passchendaele in the days leading up to centennial events next month marking the end of the 100-day battle — the bloodiest fight in Canadian military history.

More than 16,000 members of the Canadian Corps were wounded in the battle, and nearly 4,000 were killed.

The Canada Gate is the second of two so-called "portals of remembrance."