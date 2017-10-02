Dartmouth man confronts thief in home: police
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after being found in a strangers home Monday.
Police have laid charges after they say a Dartmouth man confronted a thief in his home.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, around noon on Monday a man came home to find a stranger in his house on Charles Street in Dartmouth.
The homeowner confronted the man, who then left the house and area.
The victim called police, providing them with a description of the man and direction the suspect went.
Officers responded and arrested a 33-year-old man who will face charges of Break and enter, theft under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.
The accused has been released on conditions.
