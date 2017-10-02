Halifax police flying American flag to recognize 'lives lost' in Las Vegas attack

The Halifax police station is flying an American flag to recognize the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound said in an email Monday that the force raised a U.S. flag in front of the Gottingen Street headquarters “to recognize the lives lost” in Sunday’s attack.

A HRM spokesperson confirmed City Hall hadn’t raised an American flag or made other changes as of Monday afternoon.

According to the latest reports, a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino opened fire on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.