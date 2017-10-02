Man facing charges after someone armed with knife robs Halifax gas station

A man in his 30s is facing charges after police someone armed with a knife robbed a gas station in the city.

Halifax Regional Police say on Sept. 29 at 7 a.m., a man walked into the Irving on Robie Street and asked the clerk behind the counter for cigarettes.

When the worker then asked for money, the man took out a knife and fled on foot with the smokes, and without paying. No one was injured.

Police say while heading to the call, officers saw someone who matched the suspect’s description on Davison and West streets who was carrying a knife. He was arrested without incident.