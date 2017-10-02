Man killed after head-on crash between car, tractor trailer on Nova Scotia highway

A man is dead following a head-on crash between a car and a tractor trailer on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103.

The RCMP say the collision happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Hebb’s Cross at the intersection of Conquerall Road and Highway 103 in Lunenburg County.

“When police arrived on scene, they located a severely damaged small car, and a tractor trailer that had rolled on to its side,” a police statement says.

The driver of the car – a 50-year-old man from Chelsea, Lunenburg Co. - died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer wasn’t injured, while a female passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.