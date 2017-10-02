Man killed after head-on crash between car, tractor trailer on Nova Scotia highway
A man is dead following a head-on crash between a car and a tractor trailer on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103.
The RCMP say the collision happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Hebb’s Cross at the intersection of Conquerall Road and Highway 103 in Lunenburg County.
“When police arrived on scene, they located a severely damaged small car, and a tractor trailer that had rolled on to its side,” a police statement says.
The driver of the car – a 50-year-old man from Chelsea, Lunenburg Co. - died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer wasn’t injured, while a female passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police say the investigation points to the car crossing the centre line and hitting the truck that was coming in the opposite direction.