Teenager caught going almost 150 km/h in 70 zone: Halifax police

A young man is accused of driving almost 150 kilometres per hour in a 70 speed zone.
The RCMP say the 19-year-old in question was charged with stunting after RCMP in Head of Jeddore caught someone going 147 km/h on Highway 7. The posted speed limit on the two-lane highway is 70 km/h.
The driver was pulled over on Saturday evening and now faces a fine of $2,422.50. He’s also had his vehicle seized and his license suspended for seven days.