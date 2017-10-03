Halifax cafe goes 'screen free,' sparks backlash on social media
The unusual move— which requires patrons to put away work-related devices— has some declaring they won't be visiting Lion and Bright anymore.
HALIFAX — A popular Halifax cafe and bar is facing backlash for its decision to be "screen free" after 5 p.m. -- but the unusual move has garnered some support as well.
Signs at Lion and Bright in the city's hip north end were recently posted on tables informing patrons of the rule, which requires work-related screens such a laptops to be put away during the evening.
Owner Sean Gallagher says during the day, the establishment operates as a cafe that many use as a work space.
But he says during the evening, Lion and Bright becomes a bar with an atmosphere that encourages people to "turn their work off" and relax and socialize.
The rule has kindled a debate online, with some supporting the move but others declaring they won't be visiting Lion and Bright anymore.
Gallagher clarified that the rule does not include things like smartphones or reading a book on a Kindle.
