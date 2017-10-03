Halifax police say man roughed up in Dartmouth home, suffers significant injuries

Police say a man suffered ‘significant injuries’ after he was roughed up inside a Dartmouth home on Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say around 10 p.m. officers were called to an address on Gaston Road where they found an injured 59-year-old man.

“Evidence at the scene would indicate that the male was a victim of an assault at that location,” a police statement says.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital while investigators combed the scene for clues.