Halifax police say man roughed up in Dartmouth home, suffers significant injuries
There have been no arrests after the victim was found inside a house on Gaston Road.
Police say a man suffered ‘significant injuries’ after he was roughed up inside a Dartmouth home on Monday night.
Halifax Regional Police say around 10 p.m. officers were called to an address on Gaston Road where they found an injured 59-year-old man.
“Evidence at the scene would indicate that the male was a victim of an assault at that location,” a police statement says.
Paramedics took the victim to hospital while investigators combed the scene for clues.
There have been no arrests and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
