'Historic for us:' Halifax launches committee to rethink Cornwallis

After a lengthy debate, regional council approved a motion to create a committee that’ll consider how Halifax commemorates its controversial so-called founder Edward Cornwallis.

This summer Mi’kmaq protesters called on the municipality to dismantle the statue of the contentious historical figure in downtown Halifax.

“We’re adamant that we want Cornwallis removed, and we state that he is a symbol of genocide, hatred and bigotry. We want those kinds of things removed from Halifax Regional Municipality,” protest organizer Suzanne Paties said in July.

The staff report presented to regional council on Tuesday outlined the task facing the expert panel.

It will review and advise council “regarding any changes to the commemoration of Cornwallis on municipal assets,” including Cornwallis Park and Cornwallis Street.

The panel will also recommend how to recognize and commemorate HRM’s indigenous history.

Councillors discussed the issue for more than an hour and a half, asking staff questions about issues ranging from the panel’s make-up to whether committee members should be financially compensated.

Staff recommended a panel of eight people with equal representation from those with indigenous and non-indigenous backgrounds.

Using words like historic, pivotal and significant, councillors agreed 15-2 to accept the report as it was presented. Councillors Matt Whitman and Steve Adams were opposed.

“This is more than a discussion about the statue. This is more than if the statue stays one side wins, if the statue comes down the other side wins,” said Coun. Steve Streatch.

“This has to be a more broad discussion… and I hope that’s where this council is going and that’s where this report is going because that’s where I’m going.”

Councillors went behind closed doors to discuss and determine who will sit on the expert panel.

That information was not immediately made public pending notification of those selected to participate.

The motion was presented by Coun. Shawn Cleary, who described the committee's formation as “a step in the direction of reconciliation.”