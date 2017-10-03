'I heard the last round:' Halifax woman on being in same hotel as shooter during Las Vegas massacre

Rosemary Belgrave woke up Tuesday morning to the sun shining through her bedroom window. She was happy to be home.

“We are lucky here. We are blessed,” said the Halifax woman, after surviving a terrifying ordeal with her two adult daughters after a trip to Las Vegas.

Belgrave, and her daughters Genny, 27, and Katie, 25, were in Las Vegas to see shows for Celine Dion and Michael Jackson tribute. What they didn’t know during their stay was that a man was staying seven floors above them plotting the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

The gunman, 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock, killed himself as authorities stormed his hotel room early Monday morning at the Mandalay Hotel.

Paddock was on Floor 32. Belgrave and her daughters were on Floor 25. Belgrave said she heard the final shots from a rampage that resulted in close to 60 people dead and more than 500 injured.

“I heard the last round. I think the last shot is when he killed himself. It was a lone shot,” she said Tuesday morning, just hours after arriving back in Halifax at 1 a.m.

She knew it was gunshots right away and her and daughters stayed inside their room and watched CNN to figure out what was happening.

“The whole city was covered – it was all around. You wouldn’t believe how many lights were out there. It was covered. The whole city. It was chaos.”

She said the hotel was under lockdown and a few hours later armed police SWAT members banged on their door to make sure everyone was OK.

The next morning, the three were whisked away in a cab and sent to the airport to make their 1 p.m. flight out of Las Vegas.

Belgrave said she’s still shaken by what transpired, even more so knowing Paddock was apparently in the room since Thursday and had a Do Not Disturb sign on his hotel door.