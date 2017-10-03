Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police

Police have charged a man in a Dartmouth road rage incident where he allegedly jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car.

According to a Halifax RCMP release, just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday officers responded to a collision at Exit 14 on Highway 107.

Police determined that the 53-year-old man’s vehicle had struck a barricade. The man then left his own vehicle and jumped on the hood of another car, while threatening the driver and attempting to break the windows.

The Mounties arrived and arrested the man without incident. The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old woman, was not hurt.

The man is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats. He was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.