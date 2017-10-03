NDP calling for tire burning ban in Nova Scotia following pilot project approval

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's NDP will present a petition and a bill in the legislature later today calling on the Liberal government to ban tire burning in the province.

The party hosted a news conference with opponents of the government's July decision to launch a one-year pilot project allowing LaFarge Canada to burn tires to make cement at the company's Brookfield plant.

Mark Butler of the Ecology Action Centre says the decision was largely based on a Dalhousie University engineering study that was too narrow in its focus and wasn't peer reviewed.

Lydia Sorflatin, spokeswoman for Citizens Against the Burning of Tires, says her group believes the ministerial approval is "unreasonable, unjust, non-transparent and unfair" and runs contrary to the goals of the Environment Act.

To date no tires have been burned at the plant as the company waits for industrial approval of the project from the province.