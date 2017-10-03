Passing the stink test: Review granted for where garbage cans go in Halifax

Residents in HRM are in for some trash talk.

Regional council unanimously passed a motion Tuesday night asking staff to review the criteria used to determine where garbage cans are placed.

Councillors asked that the report include an education/awareness component.

“I’m glad we’ve added the education piece to it,” said Coun. Lisa Blackburn.

“Sadly this isn’t going to be the be-all end all. This isn’t going to solve all of our problems because the basic bottom line is that you just can’t outlaw lazy.”

Coun. Tony Mancini said he was requesting the staff report because residents were asking him for more garbage cans in “strategic” locations.

“I’m not pretending that this will solve all of our litter problems. I believe there’s a number of steps or pieces to the puzzle when it comes to litter,” he said.

Coun. David Hendsbee said the report should consider looking at a dog feces management program.

“Right now half or three-quarters of those garbage cans at dog parks are full of dog crap and cannot hold garbage,” he said.

Coun. Tim Outhit told council the most challenging thing about garbage cans wasn’t installing them, but making sure they’re emptied on a regular basis.

Even if some residents do want garbage cans on every pole, it’s not feasible and they also need to do their part, Coun. Bill Karsten said.

“I’m not saying let’s do away with garbage cans and let people fend for themselves, but again this is a plea that I give to residents,” Karsten said.