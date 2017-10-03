Smash and dash: Nova Scotia man throws rock through liquor store window, steals booze
The RCMP say the crime, which sounds like an episode of the Trailer Park Boys, resulted in a man in his 30s facing charges.
It’s a robbery that could have been in an episode of the Trailer Park Boys.
Police in Nova Scotia say a man in his 30s is now facing charges after a liquor store was broken into by someone who threw a large rock through a window.
The RCMP say the robbery took place in the community of New Germany sometime overnight between Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.
After smashing the window and getting inside, police say the suspect took several bottles of liquor then left the store.
On Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., police arrested 31-year-old Chris Russell of New Germany and charged him with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and breaching his probation.
