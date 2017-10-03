Smash and dash: Nova Scotia man throws rock through liquor store window, steals booze

It’s a robbery that could have been in an episode of the Trailer Park Boys.

Police in Nova Scotia say a man in his 30s is now facing charges after a liquor store was broken into by someone who threw a large rock through a window.

The RCMP say the robbery took place in the community of New Germany sometime overnight between Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

After smashing the window and getting inside, police say the suspect took several bottles of liquor then left the store.